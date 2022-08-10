Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Down 47.1%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) dropped 47.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Elio Motors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

