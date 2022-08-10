Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.