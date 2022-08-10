Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. 306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $247,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

