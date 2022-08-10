Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 160,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

