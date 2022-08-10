Enecuum Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $912,122.91 and $118,641.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,168,749 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

