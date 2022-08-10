Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

ENR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

