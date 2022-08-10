Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

