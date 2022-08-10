Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.42. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 49,048 shares traded.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter.

In other Energy Services of America news, major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $142,099.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,030 shares of company stock worth $23,734.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

