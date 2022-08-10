Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

