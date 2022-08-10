Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 809,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

NRGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $21,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $1,263,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

