Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Capitalization Hits $73.45 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00010571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $73.45 million and approximately $886,388.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded 98,592,452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

