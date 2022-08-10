EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE NPO traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. 82,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,903. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

