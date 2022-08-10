Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of ESGRO stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42. Enstar Group has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.65.
About Enstar Group
