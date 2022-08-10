Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

