Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

