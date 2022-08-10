Enviva Inc. (EVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Enviva has a dividend payout ratio of 351.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 278.5%.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Several research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $194,589,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $14,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $11,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $7,374,000.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.