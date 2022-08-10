EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,861. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

