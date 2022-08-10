EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Reaches $4.61 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $519,312.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

