EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 17,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

EQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

EQ Company Profile

EQ ( CVE:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 million. Analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

