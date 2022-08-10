EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 17,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
EQ Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.
EQ Company Profile
EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.
Recommended Stories
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.