EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Shares of EQB traded down C$3.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,124. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.71.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

