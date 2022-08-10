Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 606,516 shares of company stock worth $6,839,063 in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

