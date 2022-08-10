Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

