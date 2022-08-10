Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

