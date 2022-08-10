Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.