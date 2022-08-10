Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
