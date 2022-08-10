Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,762 shares during the quarter. Essent Group comprises about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.80% of Essent Group worth $170,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essent Group Stock Performance

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 6,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,168. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.