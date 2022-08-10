Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $645,054.89 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $645,054.89 and $21,023.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

