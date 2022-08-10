Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 2,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.