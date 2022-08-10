Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Essentra Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
