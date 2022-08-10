Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 463,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of XL Fleet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in XL Fleet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 36.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 50.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 3,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.45.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

