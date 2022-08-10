Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,567,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after buying an additional 602,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 214,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,252,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

