Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 552.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STXS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.72. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

