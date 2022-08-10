Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RELL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $225.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,980. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

