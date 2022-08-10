Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 120.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 190,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,603,729. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

