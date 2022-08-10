Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 26,091 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

