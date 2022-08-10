Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $39.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,996.29. 8,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,920.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

