Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 54 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

