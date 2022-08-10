Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ONTO traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

