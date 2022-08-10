Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 1.9%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.05 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Approximately 74,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 205,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.45.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

