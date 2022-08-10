Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $58,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,383,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. 109,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,083. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

