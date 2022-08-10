EULAV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.