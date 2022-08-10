EULAV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.50. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

