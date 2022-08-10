EULAV Asset Management Has $26.36 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $3,905,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rollins by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Rollins by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,873. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

