EULAV Asset Management Has $37.77 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.50 on Wednesday, hitting $438.07. 85,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.31 and a 200 day moving average of $426.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

