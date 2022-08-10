EULAV Asset Management Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $706.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

