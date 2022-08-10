EULAV Asset Management Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.91. 17,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

