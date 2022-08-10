EULAV Asset Management Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 362,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,208. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $400.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

