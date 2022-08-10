EULAV Asset Management Invests $6.26 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Compass Point reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,479,061.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,419,600 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,977. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.