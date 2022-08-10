EULAV Asset Management Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Vertical Research cut Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

SNAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 2,213,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,045,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

