EULAV Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.14. 67,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

