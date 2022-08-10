EULAV Asset Management Sells 75,000 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.78. 114,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

